I Tested Top Cult Lipsticks For 12 Hours Straight — & Here's How I Looked

I can't speak for everyone, but the last thing I want to worry about while I'm getting festive is my lipstick. So, keeping with the holiday spirit, I decided to put three metallic liquid lipsticks — from CoverGirl, Smashbox, and Lottie London — through a 12-hour wear test in hopes that the experience will help us all avoid any lipstick mishaps this season. (Full disclosure: I had a particularly unflattering lipstick-on-teeth moment in 2015 that made it into every family photo that year.)