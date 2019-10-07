It’s no surprise that most working Canadians are least happiest in the winter. 51% of us rank winter as the season when we're the least happy. Maybe it's the bitter windchill, the sheer inconvenience of having to shovel snow off your car just to pull out of your driveway, the lack of light past 5 p.m., or the onset of seasonal affective disorder that makes winter such a drag — or, more likely, it's all of the above. Toss dry skin into the mix, and yeah, you've got a frontrunner for worst season of the year.
To be fair, dry skin isn't restricted to winter, as anyone who suffers from it year-round will be more than happy to tell you. But it does tend to worsen when the weather is cold and blustery, and it's also harder to treat when you're fighting against the elements. That's why you need to arm yourself with the best heavy-duty body lotions, balms, oils, and even butters to tackle the problem while facing those winter blues.
Our top body lotion picks for winter, ahead.
