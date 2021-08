What Even Is A ‘Twin Flame’ & Why Does It Make Me Feel Bad?

At the end of last year Megan Fox also made headlines in an interview describing the moment she kindled her intense romance with musician Machine Gun Kelly: "Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time… So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away." She reiterated it in another interview last month : "The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like... 'I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives.'"