Your Horoscope This Week: 19th to 25th February, 2023

Welcome to Pisces season! Between now and March 20, the sun travels through the final sign of the zodiac, encouraging all beings to adopt a more whimsical, intuitive, and free-spirited approach to life.
This first week of Pisces season may feel dreamier and more emotionally heightened than previous weeks, and your more acute emotional nature may at first catch you by surprise, especially if you don’t have that many water sign placements in your chart.
Monday’s Pisces new moon is ideal for visualising yourself six months from now, having actualised your dreams with ease. Set intentions this week that tap into your capacity to dream beyond your current circumstances.
The influence from the new moon will be felt all week, and since Neptune, the planet of fantasy and illusion, is also in Pisces, all zodiac signs may feel extra influenced by media and music when intention-setting, making it essential to consume with intention. Curate an ideal playlist or work on a vision board that’s aligned with the life you want to live.
On Thursday, Saturn in Aquarius forms a semi-square with Chiron in Aries, urging us to pay attention to the inner wounds that we may have been denying or running away from.