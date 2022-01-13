The Ombré Blush Technique Is Already The Best Beauty Hack Of 2022

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
With our ears firmly pressed to the ground of the beauty world, there's not a lot that slips under our radars. And yet, one of the best makeup hacks we've come across in a long time has seemingly evaded us for too long. Not only does it instantly add shape and lift to the face, but it doesn't even require any skill, experience, pricey products or special tools — a win in our lazy books.
Advertisement
First brought to our attention by makeup artist Danielle Marcan (@daniellemarcan), the method only requires two shades of a cream or liquid blush — most have been opting for a purple and pink shade. From there you can apply the purple (or darker pink) shade at the top of your cheekbones and the lighter shade on the apples of your cheeks. Blend out with fingers or a sponge and you're left with a subtle but flattering contour.
@daniellemarcan ombre blush for this summer ulala! I used @bitebeauty Daycation whipped blushes #ad ♬ Keep Moving - Jungle
To add more depth, switch the shades around like makeup artist Leila Nikea (@leilanikea) and blend them into each other for a multi-dimensional tone that adds incredible dimension. Or, take cues from the 00's-style ombré lips and nail trends before it and go for a starker contrast like TikToker Bex Campbell (@bexcxmpbell).
@leilanikeaa Thought I would try ombre blush… what do you guys think?! 😂🤞🏽#ombre #ombreblush #purpleblush #blursh #madebymitchell @Made By Mitchell ♬ i hate u slowed - xxtristanxo
@bexcxmpbell I saw and I had to try it! @leilanikeaa 🥰 are you trying this? #2022makeup ♬ original sound - anna heid
Or you can try out orange and pink combinations for sunset cheeks like Jazzi Manalo Sullivan (@jazlmao).
@jazlmao using blushes from @Thebeautycrop & @colourpopco ✨ which one would you try? #ombreblush ♬ Woman - Doja Cat
Throughout 2021, a year spent mostly indoors devoid of Vitamin D, blush was one of the few products we were still reaching for throughout lockdowns. With its unparalleled ability to restore life to our complexions, we're pretty thrilled to be onto this new approach, courtesy of TikTok of course. And one of the main reasons we love it is that it's very amateur-friendly, with only three real tricks to nailing this look.
First, try to use products with the same consistency. Not only will this make blending easier, but you're more likely to achieve a seamless finish this way.
Advertisement
Second, while there's plenty of room to experiment with different shades, there is such a thing as too stark of a contrast. If the result is looking a bit harsh, lightly dab any leftover foundation or concealer over your cheeks with a damp sponge.
Last, for a lifted appearance, it's important to apply the gradient diagonally along your cheekbones, blending up towards your temples.
If this is just a taste of what 2022 has to offer us in the beauty sphere, we look forward to what's to come. Below, our picks of the creamiest blush money can buy.