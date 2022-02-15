This Sleep-Inducing Pillow Spray Is Modern Day Fairy Dust

Before receiving my sample, I took to the customer testimonials — and I mean all the testimonials. On This Works' site, the Deep Sleep Pillow Spray features a 4 out of 5 star rating and 304 reviews; on Dermstore it's wrangled 4.48 out of 5 stars and 120 reviews; and on Google it boats 4.3 out 5 stars and a whopping 5,843 reviews. This Works verified buyer, Ronni M., concurs that the spray is "relaxing" and claims it helped them "sleep more soundly." One Google reviewer is not a fan of lavender nor the smell of the spray, but still admits that "it does kinda work," and is "not like some gimmicky product." Meanwhile, an anonymous Dermstore customer describes their bottle as "pure luxury" and is so enamoured by the fragrance, they "spray [their] entire bed" before tucking in for the night. Our affiliate strategist (and resident insomniac) Kate Spencer also test-drove the brand’s roll-on blend of essential oils last year, and found that it actually helped her fall asleep. Needless to say, I was excited for my package to arrive.