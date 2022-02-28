Zoë Kravitz As Catwoman Is The MVP Of The New Batman Movie

The Batman is undeniably one of 2022's most hyped film releases — and for a good reason. It signifies a new era for the iconic comic book character, in which fans are eagerly awaiting to indulge in director Matt Reeves' new vision for the universe. With Christopher Nolan's critically and culturally enduring trilogy still fresh in the minds of cinema-goers and the luke-warm reception of Ben Affleck's Batman lingering, fans globally are pondering what exactly the new film has to offer.
In short, a lot. It does live up to the hype — it's dark, angst-ridden, and tinged with a post-modern lens that gives ample critiques of societal institutions like the police force, wealth and the patriarchy that previous iterations of the classic comic may lack. The soundtrack and score are bursting with eerie, industrial buzzsaws, and Reeves does a brilliant job of balancing the stock-standard hero film tropes with more twisted elements. For example, the underground-rave scenes scream edgy 90s-aesthetic worship, while the Penguin (portrayed by an unrecognisable Collin Farrel) offers up a classic OTT-mobster snarl that balances the film's tone — it's a wholly entertaining affair.
The film, of course, sees Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz enter a new phase of their respective careers, as their nuanced performances are what gives the film its dynamic edge. While diehard fans and indie-cinema goers will claim Robert Pattinson never left the spotlight, for most, they'll agree the late 00's icon reclaims his status on the A-list in the role. However, it's Kravitz who truly adds something to the Catwoman character we haven't seen before. She steals the show in more ways than one, and after leading breakout roles like in High Fidelity and Big Little Lies, it feels like her moment has arrived.
Throughout the movie, her persona Selina Kyle and hero-alter ego, Catwoman, act as a moral sounding board for Batman. While his 'rockstar hermit' lifestyle (inspired by that of Kurt Cobain's) allows him plenty of time to ponder life's perils, Catwoman is out in the world, witnessing and experiencing injustice each day.
She's The Multi-Faceted Moral Compass Batman Needs
Kravitz' underdog character is a victim of upper society's corruption and rises above it all with a true sense of morality, intelligence, and classic action hero bad-assery. The film does a fantastic job of mirroring our societal frustrations over the last two years, and Kravitz's performance allows for the empathetic voice of the unheard to sing out loud, as she doubles as a vigilante, and as a waitress at a seedy underground club, serving her shady boss.
She's motivated to seek vengeance on the mob, the police force, and any other 'rich, white guy' who abuses their power after their movements hit a little too close to home. That, combined with the enduring trauma of her mother's death (a former waitress involved in the underground), is her ultimate motivation — a refreshing take on the revenge trope.
Kravitz owns her sexuality, is quick-witted and of course, dominates some incredible action scenes — her performance is as alluring as it is terrifyingly powerful. In an interview with Questlove in 2020, Kravitz revealed that she spent two months getting in shape, training and learning fight moves for the film. She moves with a literal cat-like grace, embodying the swift nature of a lifetime martial arts expert, with the ability to take on anyone.
Kravitz' Signature Style Is A Showstopper
Zoë Kravitz' IRL street style is effortlessly cool and shines through in Catwoman's costume too. Jacqueline Durran, who was responsible for the costuming in Little Women, 1917 and more, styled the characters in the film, playing up Kravitz' well-known looks (like a classic white tank) with black leather gear for extra edge.
Her style in the film is a cross between practical New York City (or Gotham City, if you will) cool-girl and post-modern party girl. The detail added to her costuming, combined with Kravitz's true grit performance (and overall epicness), will make this iteration of the character a hero amongst young women everywhere for a long time.
The strong-female-lead superhero has come a long way in recent years. The DC universe has offered up Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn and more, but Zoë Kravitz' Catwoman is truly a unique and welcomed addition to the pop culture sphere. While Catwoman is usually Bruce Wayne's 'societal equal', Kravitz' Catwoman is the relatable hero who actually represents how millennial and Gen Z women's feel right now — taking matters into their own hands in order to rid the world of unjust systems that oppress.
You can watch The Batman in cinemas country-wide from March 3rd.
