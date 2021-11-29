Even if all the planetary retrogrades of this year have you convinced otherwise, the planets really do have some good (and, yes, plenty of bad, too) to offer us Earthlings.
Mercury isn't all about breaking our phones and letting our emails get hacked — it's also a powerful conduit for productive communication. Mars doesn't hang around just to make us cranky — it's actually the planet of energy and can help us get shit done. If you couldn't tell, we believe it's time to give the planets a little reputation rehab.
We spoke with astrologer and author Carolyne Faulkner about how all of these celestial bodies can positively and negatively affect our lives. You're still allowed to complain about the next retrograde if it makes you feel better, but you might think twice after learning about all the good the planets can do.