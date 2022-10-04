At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Ever since we were teens, the common rhetoric around heat tools was that we should be doing everything in our power not to use them — especially if we want shiny, healthy hair in the long term.
While that might be true to a certain extent, it's sometimes inevitable that you'll have to run a quick straightener or curling wand through your locks. (Let's be honest, Matilda Djerf's iconic voluminous blow wave style has had a chokehold on all of us TikTok girlies, and it's hard to achieve without heat).
Advertisement
So if you want to have your cake and eat it too, I have good news: Mermade Hair — the cult-fave brand that brought us the iconic Instagram waver à la 2019 — has just dropped a new range specifically designed to use in conjunction with your hot tools.
Launching today, October 4, the brand has introduced six new hair products. Starting with the foundation of any good hair day, we've got a detoxifying shampoo ($34) and a texturising conditioner ($34). To complete the kit, Mermade Hair has also dropped a primer ($27), a frizz-taming serum ($39), a thermal mist ($29) and a repair mask ($49). Mix and match bundles are also available starting from $79.
The aim of the game is that this product line will nourish and protect your hair from heat damage while also ensuring that it holds your desired style for longer. Each product is also said to help with colour retention, hydration, strengthening and repairing the hair.
Advertisement
For the girlies with curls that drop before you even leave the house, or my friends who wish their blowout would turn out more salon-sleek — we may have just introduced you to your new go-to range.
The science behind it is simple. All the products in this range are formulated with a unique MeraGuard Complex which contains 17 amino acids and antioxidants to provide heat stress protection that assists in the health of the scalp, hair follicle and hair shaft.
“The protective effect of MeraGuard Complex on hair was directed to focus on urban pollution, UV and heat stress to repair, prevent and restore the hair's resilience and shine,” says Tara Simich, Founder of Mermade Hair.
For all the animal lovers out there, we should also mention that the range is cruelty-free, vegan and free of animal testing. It's also free of toxins, sulphates, parabens, SLS and SLES, while being colour safe and human hair extension safe, too.