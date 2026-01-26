Kiernan Shipka Is All Grown Up And Ready To Redefine Herself With Industry

During Episode 3, Shipka's character is seen having a threesome with Henry (Kit Harington) and his wife Yasmin (Marisa Abela), who happen to yield an immense amount of power over her. As is the case with Industry, it's a drawn-out sex scene, lingering much more than most TV shows dare. Shipka tells Refinery29 Australia she didn't deliberately choose to be part of Industry for the sake of being seen as more grown up, but it's come about in a natural and intentional way. "I've sort of taken my time [and] I think I was really itching to play something that was a bit more adult and a bit older, being that I'm 26 now. I was 25 when I shot the show, and I wanted to do something that was in that space and felt reflective of who I was [in terms of] the age," Shipka says. "But I think if I had done it earlier, it would have been me forcing it, and this just felt like a show that I wanted to be part of anyway, and it was also a plus that I got to show myself in sort of a different way than people are used to seeing me."