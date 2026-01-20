Meet The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2026 Cast
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has officially started, with brand new celebs getting ready to face their fears in the jungle. The premiere saw supermodel Rachel Hunter and The Brady Bunch star Barry Williams have their heads stuck into boxes with creepy crawlies, while Neighbours' Rebekah Elmaloglou, The Bachelors' Luke Bateman, comedian Nath Valvo and singer Deni Hines were catapulted into the air. We also saw beloved actor Gary Sweet, comedian Concetta Caristo and AFL player Dyson Heppell buried alive.
Below, we've rounded up everything we know about the cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2026, including which charities they're playing for.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Who's in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2026 cast?
Rachel Hunter
Kiwi Rachel Hunter was one of the most iconic supermodels during the '90s and '00s. Discovered on a New Zealand beach at 16 years old, she shot covers for Vogue, Elle, Harper's Bazaar and more. Hunter was married to Rod Stewart for eight years, and they share two children together.
The former supermodel has chosen the charity Little Wings, a not-for-profit which provides transport services for children in rural and regional QLD, ACT and NSW needing critical medical attention.
Barry Williams
Barry Williams is best known for his role as Greg Brady on The Brady Bunch, but has had a long and successful career. During the '60s and '70s, he starred in TV shows such as Mission: Impossible, The Mod Squad and That Girl, before dipping his toes into musical theatre. He performed on Broadway, as well as touring throughout the US in shows such as Grease, The Music Man and West Side Story.
Williams has chosen the charity WIRES, set up by Steve and Terri Irwin. "[It's] an Australian-based charity dedicated to the preservation of wild animals and conservation of wild habitats. Its mission is to protect the balance of people and wild animals living together peacefully," he told Channel 10.
Mia Fevola
Mia Fevola is the stepdaughter of Brendan 'Fev' Fevola, and has established a career as a digital creator and media personality. She's worked as a model, launched her own fashion line, MALLT, as a teenager, and is a professional makeup artist. She was most recently seen on the 2025 season of Dancing With The Stars, so she's making the reality TV rounds.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
She's playing for the charity R U OK, a suicide prevention charity that is close to her heart. "I sadly lost my biological father to suicide, so this is something that I feel deeply connected to," she said. "Most of us know someone who has suffered mental health issues before, and I love the conversations R U OK? motivates people to have to break the stigma."
Luke Bateman
Former NRL player, The Bachelors star and BookTok sensation Luke Bateman is ready to make his mark in the jungle. In 2025, the BookToker signed a two-book deal for his debut fantasy novel series with Simon & Schuster, and currently talks all things books on In The Good Books podcast.
He has chosen to play for the charity Farm Angels, which supports farmers in need, whether that's in the form of financial or mental health support. "I chose them because they are a charity that is very close to my heart, and they do amazing work helping people in rural communities," he said.
Nath Valvo
Comedian Nath Valvo has already had plenty of iconic one-liners on I'm A Celeb, including a joke that he's only there because he's poor. Alongside his burgeoning stand-up career, he's been busy making a name for himself on Australian TV. You might have seen him as the host on Just For Laughs Australia, The Project and The Cheap Seats, or his sporadic appearances on The 100, Question Everything and more.
Valvo is playing for Lifeline, the 24-hour phone line for Australians needing crisis support. "My best mate died by suicide when we were 20, and my cousin also a couple years ago," he said. "It's the leading cause of death of young people in Australia."
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Deni Hines
Australian singer Deni Hines is a legend, with her song That Love (L.O.V.E.) becoming an instant classic. Prior to that, she cut her teeth as a backup singer for Kylie Minogue, INXS, Jimmy Barnes, Wa Wa Nee, and more. In the '90s, she performed for members of the Royal Family, and joined Lighthouse Family and Earth, Wind & Fire on tour. In recent years, she's made quite a few onscreen appearances. From Mao's Last Dancer to Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, and The Celebrity Apprentice Australia, she's back to bless us with fantastic reality TV moments.
Hines' chosen charity is Monika's Rescues, which aims to save and rehome as many animals from council pounds as possible.
Rebekah Elmaloglou
Soap star Rebekah Elmaloglou is best known for her roles as Sophie Simpson on Home and Away and Terese Willis on Neighbours. In addition to her long-serving soap roles, you may have seen her in All Saints, A Country Practice, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, or Princess Kate.
Elmaloglou has chosen SANE Australia as her charity, for the mental health support it provides to those who need it, alongside their families, friends and supporters. "I chose them as I've had mental health issues myself and I have had people in my life who have also been diagnosed with very serious issues," she said.
Gary Sweet
Australian actor Gary Sweet has an extensive list of credits, appearing in Wentworth, MysteryRoad, House Husbands, Big Sky, Police Rescue, Wolf Creek, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, 2:37 and more. Fun fact: he played Julia Morris' husband for five years. He's also a prolific stage actor, appearing in Muriel's Wedding, Oh What a Night, Our Don, among others.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Sweet's chosen charity is FightMND, which hopes to find a cure for motor neurone disease (MND).
Dyson Heppell
AFL player Dyson Heppell has traded footballs for eyeballs and other delectable jungle dishes. Throughout his AFL career, Heppell played over 253 games for Essendon, and became one of the club's youngest captains in their history.
He's playing for Very Special Kids, which provides children and young people in Victoria with holistic palliative care. "They have played a big role in a number of families that are close to us," Heppell said.
Concetta Caristo
Comedian and triple j breakfast host Concetta Caristo is sure to bring the laughs to the jungle. Last year, Caristo was nominated for a Logie Award and also hosted the 2025 Aria Awards. You may have seen her on TV shows such as Taskmaster Australia, Would I Lie To You?, and Guy Montgomery's Guy Mont Spelling Bee.
Caristo has chosen the charity Full Stop Australia, which provides sexual, domestic and family violence response and recovery services. "I chose them because of my history with violence and knowing how important services like these are to helping people," she said.
Cyrell Paule
MAFS bride Cyrell Paule is feisty, outspoken and not afraid to get her hands dirty. The Filipino star has carved out a career as a media personality and influencer, built on the back of MAFS.
As a mum of one, she has chosen a charity that reflects her values: Dolly's Dream. This organisation wants to stamp out bullying, and provides resources and education for youth and their families. Whether it be to prevent bullying or deal with the aftermath, Dolly's Dream is there to help.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Matt Zukowski
Matt Zukowski is known these days as an influencer, or as Tammy Hembrow's ex-husband. The Love Island Australia star also works as a model and co-hosts the podcast Where's Your Head At? with Anna McEvoy.
He's playing for R U OK?, a suicide prevention charity. "Sometimes people can put up such a happy facade, mostly with social media and it is so powerful to ask someone R U OK? It could be all they need," he wrote.
Want more? Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of Refinery29 Australia straight to your inbox.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT