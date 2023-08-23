5 Women On How They Met Their Partner In The Wild

ADVERTISEMENT
Dating is hard. Like, really hard. The apps have suffocated us with an endless amount of options and the paradox of choice, and it feels like more and more people these days are giving up on finding love (at least, online). And while that may be the vibe, it’s not necessarily the majority of young people’s experiences. Dating apps are exhausting, but there’s still a way to meet your prospective match: in the wild.
According to the ABC Australia Talks survey, only about a third (35.5%) of partnered Australian adults met each other online — with the rest meeting through friends and family, at work, at school, at a bar or restaurant, or anywhere in the world, really. There’s definitely hope out there for those who are apps-averse, and if you’re looking for some inspiration (or just a sign that you’re on the right track) then look no further. Here, five readers dive into exactly how they met their partners in the wild.