A Brief History Of The Word "Femme"

Later, butch and femme identities started to exist separately, and butch-femme pairings no longer felt like a given (femme women sometimes date each other and so do butch women). While it may have felt that femmes were defined by their butches in the past, "femme" is now a term that many queer people relate to regardless of the relationships they're in. Yet, it's still a distinctly queer word. "Femmes. We live in different places. We’re different ages. We have different gender identities. Some of us are people of colour, some of us are white...The only thing we have in common is that we’re queer," Cecelia wrote for Autostraddle . Of course, the meaning has shifted a little. Some of the people who describe their femme experiences in Autostraddle's roundtable are trans women, some are non-binary, and some are bisexual. And that pisses some lesbians off. Certain groups of lesbians aren't too happy that the word has spread to include other gender identities and sexualities (including gay men). But there's no arguing that a vast number of queer and gender non-conforming people now identify as femme