Depression Naps Are The Best & They Also Are The Worst

If you're concerned about the amount of time you spend napping, Dr. Serani suggests logging your sleep and mood for two or three days. You can do this by hand in a journal or with some helpful apps specifically made for this purpose. That can clue you into whether or not you're "catching up on" sleep or "chasing it," she says. And, if it's the latter, that might be a sign that your sleep habits need to be addressed. If you already see a therapist, you can mention how much you're napping so they're aware of how your sleep habits are affecting your mood — or vice versa. "A lot of times we're just not aware of the things we do," Dr. Serani says. "But when you start to lay it out with an app or just by talking to a therapist, you're able to discover habits."