How Eleanor Pendleton Turned Her Heritage Into Haléau’s Glow Balm

If the formula is the soul, the packaging is the body. Haléau’s refillable compact looks and feels like a sculptural object: weighty, curved, designed to last. “I obsessed over details most people wouldn’t notice but would instinctively feel: the snap of the clasp, the smoothness of the curves, the angle of the hinge when opened,” Pendleton says. It took nearly two years, working with an industrial designer and engineer, to perfect. The compact retails at $120 AUD, with refills at $90. Price point aside, Pendleton views it as a manifestation of slow beauty. “We’re not trying to replicate what’s already out there at a cheaper price point,” she says. “We’re creating something original, intentional, and enduring. The compact is not packaging to be tossed away — it’s a keepsake.”