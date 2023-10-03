If you've been holding off on treating your locks to some Ceremonia goodies, this might be your sign to take the plunge. But where to start? While not every single product is at Mecca (yet), there's enough that you may not be sure where to start. I got you. I've replaced every single item in my hair routine with Ceremonia ones for four months now, and I've come back to tell you my findings. I only stopped using some of the products when I was traveling — and it was very immediately apparent. My hair became more difficult to style and didn't have the same bounce that it usually had. It's safe to say my hair could tell the difference.