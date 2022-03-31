I've been lucky enough to get approval to WFH this year as well, so I'm hoping to recreate the same routines I established last year. The hour prior to sundown, I like to spend reading the Qur'an, then iftar is usually a simple, light meal before preparing for Taraweeh, which usually goes for about two hours at our local masjid. Then it's an early bedtime in order to wake before sun-up to eat suhr. I've found it's easier to balance all my life commitments if I go underground a little bit over the month, so my friends are used to me disappearing into my hole for a few weeks. It's going to be my first Ramadan spent alone in a few years, which will be interesting to navigate because I'm very organised when taking care of others and a complete mess when it's just myself that I have to provide for. I always try to go on a bit of cultural detox over the month — no TV, music, minimal online activity — and like a lot of people, I try to make a Ramadan resolution for something spiritually beneficial to carry on after the month is over. I've got a couple on the cards this year, inshAllah, and looking forward to the rest and rejuvenation a well-observed Ramadan can bring.