How Much Does An Abortion Cost In Australia? Here Are Your Options In Each State

If you've ended up with an unwanted pregnancy, it can be a pretty stressful experience, even if you know that you definitely want an abortion. The last thing you need is a confusing internet search as you try to work out if you can actually afford one.
The good news is that Australia's abortion laws are pretty decent in terms of being pro-choice and giving access, although this was not always the case in some states, with many (such as South Australia) only recently decriminalising abortion.
Still, while access can be trickier in some states, abortion is an option that's available, and it's good to know the average cost and accessibility in your state.
Is abortion legal in Australia?
Each state and territory has its own set of abortion laws, however abortion is legal in all states and territories in Australia under specific circumstances, when performed by a registered medical professional. It is illegal to protest within 150 metres of an abortion clinic.
What Are The Types Of Abortion Available In Australia?
In Australia, you can have two different types of abortion – medical and surgical. A medical abortion can be done up to 9 weeks of pregnancy, and involves taking two tablets – one that blocks a hormone to prevent pregnancy from continuing, and another 24 to 48 hours later, which expels the contents of the uterus. In many cases, you can have a medical abortion at home, and in some instances these can be accessed via a Telehealth consultation.
A surgical abortion is done in clinic, and the limit for how far along you are varies from state to state. The procedure takes around 5–15 minutes and is usually performed under intravenous sedation, although local anaesthetic can be used if preferred.
Does Medicare Cover Abortion?
Short answer? Yes. Long answer – not the whole cost, usually. You'll be out of pocket, but Medicare rebates are available for parts of the abortion process. Medicare rebates can cover around 50 per cent of the overall costs.
Do I Have To Go To A Clinic For A Medical Abortion?
No. A home medical abortion can be accessed with mail-out medication within 72 hours via The Tabbot Foundation in most states, which costs $325 with no Medicare rebate, or $600 if you do not have a Medicare card. The medications are sent by Australia Post Express Post in a plain, non-identifiable package, and take between 24-72 hours to receive. In states that require it by law, the organisation also includes an interview with a clinical psychologist.
Abortion Costs In NSW
Abortion is legal in New South Wales as per the Abortion Law Reform Act of 2019, and abortions prior to 22 weeks of pregnancy can be easily accessed – although a medical practitioner has to assess if they feel you would benefit from counselling (but you do not have to participate in counselling if you don't want to).
However after 22 weeks, an abortion has to be done by a specialist medical practitioner in a hospital. They will also assess your medical circumstances and your current and future physical, psychological and social circumstances. Plus, they need to consult with a second medical practitioner who also agrees that there are sufficient grounds for the termination to be performed.
A medical abortion in clinic (done at the clinic) in NSW ranges from approximately $350 to $600, and according to Family Planning NSW, there is a Medicare rebate of $187.25.
Surgical abortions are predominantly accessed via private clinics in NSW. Occasionally these are done at public hospitals. These cost from around $600 upwards. According to Family Planning NSW, there is a Medicare rebate of $451.35 for the procedure.
Costs vary between clinics, so it is best to ask prior to visiting.
Abortion Costs In QLD
In Queensland, abortion can be accessed up until 22 weeks of gestation. After this period, your medical practitioner has to get a second opinion from another medical practitioner, and both have to agree that the termination should be performed based on your circumstances.
Medical abortion can be accessed via GPs, but only if they've completed a training course and become a certified prescriber. There is no public list of GP providers offering this, which can make things difficult, and there is an out-of-pocket cost that varies between doctors.
Public hospitals are required to have a pathway for abortions, whether performed at the hospital or, if lacking resources, a private clinic at no extra cost. This means some people will be eligible for a surgical abortion via public health funding. For those who can't, a private clinic is the other option, but abortion costs there can range between $250 to $4000 depending on your location and the stage of the pregnancy.
Abortion Costs In ACT
In August 2022, the ACT government announced that by early 2023, all ACT residents would be eligible for free medical and surgical abortions for up to 16 weeks. This includes those without Medicare cards.
Both medical and surgical abortion are legal in the ACT when provided by a medical professional, and gestation limits aren't specified.
Currently at MSI Australia clinics in the ACT, medical abortions cost upwards of $550 in clinic, with surgical abortions costing upwards of $650.
Abortion Costs In TAS
Medical terminations in Tasmania can be performed up to 9 weeks of pregnancy, and surgical terminations up to 16 weeks. Beyond that period, abortions can be performed by a medical practitioner but that practitioner has to believe that keeping the pregnancy would be more damaging to your physical and mental health than termination, plus they need to get a second opinion from another medical practitioner. One of these practitioners also has specialise in obstetrics or gynaecology.
Surgical abortions can be accessed across the state in public hospitals, with a valid Medicare card, at no cost. Medical abortions can be accessed via GPs with specialist training or GPs working at Family Planning Australia. There may be a cost associated with this.
If you don't have Medicare access due to your visa status, you can get financial assistance for medical and surgical abortions. Visit Women's Heath Tasmania for more information.
Abortion Costs In SA
South Australians can access abortion at up to 22 weeks and six days pregnant, including those temporarily residing in the state, via the public health system.
After this period, you'll only be able to get an abortion if a medical practitioner determines that an abortion is necessary to save your life, or save another foetus; that continuing your pregnancy would involve significant risk of injury to your physical or mental health; or there is significant risk or a case of serious foetal anomalies. A second practitioner also has to agree with the first.
Surgical abortions are free at the Pregnancy Advisory Centre and public hospitals across the state with a valid Medicare card. Medical abortions come with a small cost, and you'll need a valid Medicare card and a health care card if you have one.
Overseas students with Overseas Health Cover may be eligible for free abortions, too, but you'll need to check with your insurer.
Abortion Costs In VIC
You can legally have an abortion in Victoria up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. After this point abortion is still legal, but you will need two doctors to agree to this based on consideration of your medical situation, plus physical, psychological and social circumstances.
Most abortions in Victoria are via private clinics, although you can sometimes access them via public hospitals, community health centres and some GPs in clinics. Medical abortions can cost between $100 and $600, while surgical abortions will cost between $400 and $700. Most people will also need to pay for blood tests and ultrasound scans.
Some public hospitals, community health services and GP clinics may bulk bill in entirety, and if you hold a Medicare card, you will get a portion of the costs back in private clinics, too.
If you have Medicare you may be eligible for an abortion in a public hospital at no cost.
Abortion Costs In NT
You can access abortion via a medical practitioner in the Northern Territory until 24 weeks of pregnancy, after which you'll need two medical practitioners to assess you and determine that there is a medical reason for the abortion, as well as a referral to the hospital.
Medical abortion (which you can access up to 9 weeks of pregnancy) is free with a valid Medicare card via Family Planning NT. Surgical abortion is also free at public hospitals with a valid Medicare card.
Abortion Costs In WA
You can get an abortion in Western Australia at any stage before 20 weeks of pregnancy when performed by a medical practitioner. Beyond that point, you'll need two medical practitioners from a panel of six (appointed by the Health Minister) to agree that you have a severe medical condition and need an abortion.
The main avenues for both medical and surgical abortions are Nanyara and Marie Stopes Australia in Western Australia.
Medical abortions start at around $550 in clinic, with surgical abortions starting at around $650.
If you're struggling, help is available. Please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 for crisis support; Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 if you are experiencing anxiety and depression, and Pregnancy, Birth and Baby on 1800 882 436 to speak to a nurse.