Transformative Pluto is adding an intensity to the Venus Star Point in Libra, making us feel the necessity of growth and change in our relationships. If a situation isn’t working out now, odds are it won’t evolve — unless both parties are willing to make it work. Pluto can be a helping energy, if you embrace the idea of reworking and reconstructing partnerships. It’s hard work, but if both parties are willing to roll their sleeves up and give their all, then they should. If you find the opposite to be true, then it’s time to rethink the partnership and decide whether or not it’s in your best interest to stay.