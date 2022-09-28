This Libra Season, Embrace Your Playful Energy

We're excited to report that summer is on the horizon. Soon, we'll be trading our knitwear for swimwear and our bonfires for beach days, but until then, we'll be busy celebrating the sun's move into a new sign. On September 22 — the same day as the Autumn Equinox — the sun will move into the sign of the scales and kick off Libra season.
Libra season is all about balance and harmony, and it marks the halfway point in our astrological year. "It's a period of harvesting the fruit of our labour after all our hard work during Virgo season," says astrologer Stephanie Campos. "We're recognising how far we've come and strategising how far we still have to go." It's time to take stock of what we've accomplished over the past month and decide what's still working for us and what no longer is.
We'll be feeling a bit more creative, according to Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app, and Libra season will help us express ourselves in a more open and friendly way. "Your words are your strongest suit, and do not be surprised if you feel an increased need for balance, as Libra is all about harmony and reaching a compromise," she says. Being able to communicate clearly to ourselves and those around us will be a key part in ensuring our Libra season goes smoothly. To keep the peace this season, use your words wisely and think before you speak — although a cliché piece of advice, it works wonders for those who remember to heed it.
Besides taking note of our trials and tribulations of the past month, this time of year also has us focusing more on our love lives and meaningful relationships. "Libra is a sign that's associated with discernment, justice, balance and, of course, love," Campos says. "As an air sign, Libra season will invite in a more playful and social energy and encourage us to follow our curiosity." It's time to let loose before we're all cooped up for the winter — plan get-togethers, say yes to dates, and let yourself enjoy the rest of the warm weather. Buy tickets to something you've never thought of attending, learn new party games, and keep up with that playful energy.
Psychic astrologer Leslie Hale echoes this, and advises us to make the effort to socialise this month — but of course, don’t overbook yourself and then end up flaking out. "This can be the downside of Libra, along with procrastination and a difficult time making up your mind," she says. "Libra can get so caught up in the pursuit of fairness, justice, and looking at things from a detached angle, they sometimes never get where they want to go by overthinking every point of view they encounter."
We may also find ourselves getting annoyed with things that do not contribute to our own personal harmony, and we'll be drawn to eliminate things that create drama or trauma in our lives, according to Hale. "Libra season will be time to take a look at who is in your life, why they are there, and whether your own needs are being fulfilled in the most important relationships you have," she says.
Remember, we're still going through a Mercury retrograde at the start of Libra season, but this month will still be able to bring us a glimmer of hope. "The Libra sun and Mercury retrograde connect on September 23, creating Cazimi, which makes it the best day of Mercury retrograde," says Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck. Cazimi happens when a planet is just one degree away from the sun, creating a powerful energy. On this day, "we are able to think and see clearer, giving us hope to make plans for the future," Stardust says. Campos agrees, and says this day is "the perfect time to pay attention to our thoughts, conversations, intuition, and signs from the universe," because a breakthrough is on the way.
Another day to look out for is the 22nd of October, the very last day of Libra season and when Venus creates Cazimi with the sun. "Matters related to the heart and our closest relationships will be under the spotlight. If you've been going back and forth on whether or not to invest your time in a particular relationship, you may receive clarity today," Campos says. "A fresh cycle begins once these two planets meet, so pay attention to the topics of conversations and people who appear in your life under this planetary alignment." Following this auspicious day, Campos says our path may appear more clear, and we'll feel like we have a better handle on how we'd like to move forward.
This Libra season is giving us all the warm, sunny vibes of summer. Good things are bound to happen, so use this next month to your advantage.