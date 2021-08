What You Need To Know About R. Kelly’s Trial That’s Been Years In The Making

"We don't give a damn about Black girls,” Kenyette Barnes, co-founder of the #MuteRKelly movement, told BuzzFeed News in 2018. “If R. Kelly was white, every civil rights leader would be marching in every street in this country. If the girls were white, every feminist group would be coming out enraged in droves of pussy hats to march against him. The bottom line is that R. Kelly and his victims are the perfect storm of people we don't care about. We protect problematic Black men in the Black community, and we discard Black girls in all communities. Essentially, he is the greatest example of a predator in that he went after the most vulnerable that no one cares about." Hopefully this trial will be a small but important step in bringing about a much-needed change in who deserves the public’s attention and support.