At 7, Rayssa Leal Went Viral For Skateboarding In A Fairy Princess Dress. At 13, She Won A Silver Medal

Despite paving the way for a new generation of teen girl skaters, Leal has said that her goal is to just have fun in the sport. "[My family doesn't] pressure me to always win and be first, they encourage me to do what I like, which is skateboarding," she also told Dew Tour. "Their support, along with the lack of pressure, allows me to be calmer and more relaxed to have fun all the time, even during tournaments." When asked by The Washington Post if she feels pressure to medal at the Olympics, Leal kept it level-headed: "I don't want to have responsibility. I want to go on being the lively little girl I am for all of Brazil.”