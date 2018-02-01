Es herrscht Hummus-Knappheit aber diese 3 Dips sind die Rettung

Martyna Rieck
Foto: gettyimages, Katarna Mittkov
Ich erinnere mich noch an eine Zeit vor dem Avocado-Hype und als Hummus fast nur in Restaurants gereicht wurde. Die hat die Menschheit auch irgendwie überlebt. Aber heute leben wir in einer neuen Zeit voll mit Food-Bloggern, Nischen-Food und Superfoods. Da ist der Schreck groß, wenn man in seinem Lidl-Markt um die Ecke plötzlich einen leeren Thekenplatz genau dort vorfindet, wo sonst immer das unterschiedlich gewürzte Kichererbsen-Dip-Trio gestanden hat oder man die Creme auf einmal selbst herstellen muss.

Die Nachfrage jedes Market ist enorm und momentan gibt es einfach nicht genug Angebot für alle. Das ist auf große Ernten-Einbußen in den vergangenen 12 Monaten zurückzuführen.

Tasneem Backhouse von EHL Foods (Großhändler für frische Lebensmittel)
Deshalb ist die Aufregung momentan groß, weil die weltweite Nachfrage nach Kirchererbsen in den vergangenen paar Jahren extrem gestiegen ist und die Produktion kaum hinterherkommt. Hinzu kommt, dass es 2017 in den Hauptproduktionsländern der Erbse zu großen Ernteeinbußen kam. Das führt zu höheren Preisen und Panik. „Worin soll ich in Zukunft meine Karottensticks dippen, was für eine Sauce nehme ich dann in meinen Schawarma?” Tja, entweder muss man sich auf höhere Preise und zeitweilig leere Regale einstellen oder auf Alternativen zurückgreifen. Es ist doch sowieso bald Zeit für einen neuen Hype, oder? Wie wäre es also damit, deine Gäste bei der nächsten Dinner-Party mit einem cremigen Spinat-Artischocken-Dip oder einem Mus aus Edamame? Schmeckt auch, versprochen!
Werbung
Hier unsere Top 3 Hummus-Alternativen.

Edamame-Dip

Happy New Year everyone! We're back in the kitchen after a relaxing and refreshing holiday and ready to kick off 2015 on the right foot. We've whipped up this delicious Edamame Dip with Matcha Green Tea & Ginger that is not only super easy, but it's also very versatile. Try it: • As a dip - Drizzle with sesame oil and sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds to serve along side veggies and crackers. • As an appetizer - Top crostini or wonton crackers with edamame dip, baby micro greens, thinly sliced radishes and a drizzle of our Match Green Tea & Ginger Vinaigrette • In a sandwich - Try it with seared tuna on lightly grilled sourdough • As a side dish - This pairs great with poached salmon and a spicy cucumber salad Check out this recipe and more on our website: http://tasteoftheokanagan.com/recipes/ #healthyeating #okanaganfood #buylocal #edamamedip #recipes

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Kelly Hale (@tasteoftheokanagan) am

Die kleinen grünen Sojabohnen eignen sich nicht nur hervorragend als Vorspeise oder zum Snacken, auch püriert und mit Knoblauch, Ingwer und Gewürzen abgeschmeckt sind sie super lecker und nährstoffreich. Neben Vitamin A und C stecken sie voller Eisen, Kalium, Magnesium und Kalzium.

Dip aus schwarzen Bohnen

Black bean vegan dip, vamos a ver cuánto dura este ? #vegan #plantbased #protein #blackbeandip

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Gerannie ? (@geranniemichelle) am

Auch bei diesem Rezept reichen ein Mixer, ein paar Kräuter wie Koriander, Petersilie und Kreuzkümmel, ein wenig Limettensaft und Gewürze aus, um eine leckere Alternative zu Hummus zuhause herzustellen.

Spinat-Artischocken-Dip

In den USA ist dieser Dip sehr beliebt – aus gutem Grund! Für Veganer gibt es Alternativen ohne Frischkäse und Parmesan aber der Käse verleiht dem Gericht eine köstliche Cremigkeit. Perfekt als Dip für Tortilla-Chips, für Pommes oder eben statt Hummus zum Fladenbrot.
Noch nicht satt-gelesen? Hier findest du weitere köstliche Rezepte:
3 Rezepte für Singlehaushalte, damit du nicht die ganze Woche dasselbe essen musst
11 einfache Rezepte, die du auch bei Überstunden noch zubereiten kannst
6 gesunde Snacks im Glas, die du überall mit hinnehmen kannst
Werbung

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Originals