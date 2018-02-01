Deshalb ist die Aufregung momentan groß, weil die weltweite Nachfrage nach Kirchererbsen in den vergangenen paar Jahren extrem gestiegen ist und die Produktion kaum hinterherkommt. Hinzu kommt, dass es 2017 in den Hauptproduktionsländern der Erbse zu großen Ernteeinbußen kam. Das führt zu höheren Preisen und Panik. „Worin soll ich in Zukunft meine Karottensticks dippen, was für eine Sauce nehme ich dann in meinen Schawarma?” Tja, entweder muss man sich auf höhere Preise und zeitweilig leere Regale einstellen oder auf Alternativen zurückgreifen. Es ist doch sowieso bald Zeit für einen neuen Hype, oder? Wie wäre es also damit, deine Gäste bei der nächsten Dinner-Party mit einem cremigen Spinat-Artischocken-Dip oder einem Mus aus Edamame? Schmeckt auch, versprochen!