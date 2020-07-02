Oscars erreichen Meilenstein in Sachen Diversity – aber der Weg ist trotzdem noch lang

DieListe der neuen Akademie-Mitglieder stellt einen Wendepunkt für die Academydar, die besonders in den letzten Jahren wegen der fehlenden Diversity in ihrenReihen in die Kritik geraten war.
They sent a candle and I assumed it came to the wrong address and now I realize it was for me so... I’m going to need it back now. Very honored. Thanks @TheAcademy! https://t.co/mrLkXoqZ0s— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) June 30, 2020
Once upon a time a woman named @LorenzaMunoz joined @TheAcademy and said we need some change. We see you and all the storytellers you fight for.— Alma Har'el🌪 עלמה (@Almaharel) June 30, 2020
Class 2020 is TROUBLE.
Watch this wave. https://t.co/fDCEDts3zU
Very excited to be a new member of @TheAcademy with so many brilliant minds. Though there is still much work to be done, this class looks more like an actual jury of our PEERS than ever before, so that's a step in the right direction. Onwards! https://t.co/HnDtbneW0K— Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) June 30, 2020