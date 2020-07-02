Story aus Entertainment

Oscars erreichen Meilenstein in Sachen Diversity – aber der Weg ist trotzdem noch lang

Anne Cohen, Maike Bartsch
Photo: Christian Gilles/Newspix/Getty Images.
Die Oscars-Zeremonie wurde zwar auf den 25. April 2021 verschoben, aber es gibt dennoch bereits jetzt News aus Hollywood: Die Einladungen der Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences wurden verschickt – und die Liste der neuen Mitglieder ist besser denn je.
Zendaya, Ana de Armas, Awkwafina, Beanie Feldstein, Olivia Wilde, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Constance Wu, Niecy Nash, Yalitza Aparicio und Cynthia Erivo gehören unter anderem zu den 819 Künstler*innen und Filmschaffenden, die eine Einladung der Akademie erhielten. Nehmen sie die Einladung an, werden sie offiziell Mitglieder der Akademie und können demzufolge mitbestimmen, an wen 2021 die Oscars vergeben werden.
Werbung

DieListe der neuen Akademie-Mitglieder stellt einen Wendepunkt für die Academydar, die besonders in den letzten Jahren wegen der fehlenden Diversity in ihrenReihen in die Kritik geraten war.

Allein 13 Mitglieder kommen aus der Parasite-Crew. Dazu gehören fünf Personen des phänomenalen Casts (Park So-Dam, Lee Jung-Eun, Jo Yeo-Jeong Jang Hye-Jin und Choi Woo-Shik) sowie acht weitere Personen, die an dem Film beteiligt waren, der Geschichte schrieb, als er als erster fremdsprachiger Film “Best Picture“ gewann.
Zu den neuen Mitgliedern in der Kategorie Regisseur*innen zählen Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Alma Har'el (Honey Boy), Mati Diop (Atlantics) und Ari Aster (Midsommar) – sie alle wurden ironischerweise bei den letzten Oscars übergangen.
Matthew Cherry, der im Februar einen Oscar für seinen animierten Kurzfilm Hair Love gewann, gehört ebenfalls zu denen, die eine Einladung erhielten, genau wie der Producer Ryan Murphy.
2016, zwei Jahre nach #OscarsSoWhite, hatte die für die größte Nacht Hollywoods verantwortliche Organisation gelobt, die Anzahl der weiblichen und der PoC-Mitglieder bis 2020 zu verdoppeln. Mit der neuen Academy Class wurde diese Vorgabe sogar übertroffen: 45 Prozent der neuen Mitglieder sind Frauen, 36 Prozent PoC und 49 Prozent sind keine US-Amerikaner*innen. In den letzten vier Jahren hat sich insgesamt die Zahl der weiblichen Mitglieder verdoppelt (von 1446 auf 3179) und die Zahl der Mitglieder, die unterrepräsentierten Minderheiten angehören hat sich verdreifacht (von 554 auf 1787). 
Ausruhen sollte sich die Academy darauf trotzdem nicht. Der Grund dafür, dass sie ihr ambitioniertes Ziel überhaupt umsetzen konnten, ist, dass die früheren Zahlen viel zu niedrig waren. Wie Kyle Buchanan in der New York Times bereits sagt, PoC machen immer noch nur 19 Prozent der gesamten Mitglieder aus und Frauen nur 33 Prozent. Abgesehen davon waren die Nominierten und die Gewinner*innen der 2020er Oscars immer noch hauptsächlich weiß und wie Issa Rae darauf hinwies, wurde abermals keine Frau in der Kategorie Beste*r Regisseur*in nominiert. Hoffentlich werden die neuen Mitglieder dafür sorgen, dass das bei den 2021er Oscars anders aussieht.
Werbung
In einem Tweet, in dem sie sich bei der Academy bedankt, fasst Wang die bevorstehende Herausforderung perfekt zusammen: 
„Sehr aufgeregt, ein neues Mitglied der @TheAcademy zu sein zusammen mit so vielen brillanten Köpfen“, schreibt sie. „Doch es gibt immer noch viel zu tun, diese Liste sieht mehr denn je zuvor wie eine tatsächliche Jury unserer KOLLEG*INNEN aus, das ist ein Schritt in die richtige Richtung. Vorwärts!“
Hier findest du die vollständige Liste der neuen Academy-Mitglieder aller 17 Kategorien. 

More from Movies

R29 Originals