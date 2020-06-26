This Woman Turned Her Scars Into Symbolism With A Tattoo

Kat Tat, tattoo artist and owner of Enigma Tattoo in Beverly Hills, has no shortage of customers who've sought to cover up their scars with body art. But her client Patti, the latest subject of Macro Beauty, was looking for something different: She wanted new ink to highlight the scars on her arm and wrist. “I started cutting at 11 years old and it was one of my first outlets,” Patti explains. “I've always struggled with depression.”
Instead of covering up her skin, Patti wanted to turn her marks into a beautiful, symbolic work of art using permanent ink. “I am trying to highlight them, not hide them, because I still have my rough days,” she says. “This is going to be a constant reminder that no matter what, it will always be okay.”
Inspired by her 7-year-old daughter’s Leo zodiac sign, Patti wanted to incorporate the face of a lion into her new piece. Kat Tat drew a custom illustration featuring the fierce big cat as part of a mandala design, with fine-line work throughout that still let her scars shine through. “It makes me think of my daughter,” Patti said of the completed tattoo. Click play on the video above to get a closer look at her meaningful new tattoo.
If you or someone you know is considering self-harm, please get help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
