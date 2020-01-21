16 Cool-Meets-Romantic Hairstyles For The Biggest Date Night Of The Year

You're getting ready for a big date — be it a blind set-up or your thousandth night out with your fiancé — and the butterflies are all the same. You've already looked up the menu online, pre-planned your meal down to which Cabernet pairs best with your burrata appetizer, and to top it all off: You're having an amazing hair day.
When you're feeling your hair — be it a loose half-up or a polished bun — it's one less thing you have to think about before dinner. So, to help, we've rounded up the prettiest hair looks — all romantic, fast, and super easy to do yourself — perfect for the upcoming date night on steroids: Valentine's Day.
From dainty rosebud hair clips to flirty side parts, you'll find the hairstyle to wear to your next candle-lit occasion, ahead.