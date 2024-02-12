Is The Owala Water Bottle The New Stanley Cup? I Found Out.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Okay, I'll admit, I was a plastic water bottle user for far too long. Then I briefly used small S'well and Hydro Flask reusable water bottles that I was horrible at consistently drinking from when I'd leave the house. Truthfully, I missed the massive Stanley Quencher TikTok wave...as in, I didn't hop aboard—not that I didn't realize Stanley girls were all over my feed and that "Stanley cup" gained over 312 million views.
And it wasn't until this past Christmas when I was gifted a cute green and pink Owala water bottle that I even learned about the brand (or its TikTok-viral status). Owala was founded in 2021 to not only create an enjoyable "water bottle designed to be your sidekick, not your sherpa," but also to prevent chronic dehydration while mocking the notion that everyone needs a bottle fit for climbing Mount Everest (cough, cough Yeti).
The smallish-but-mighty selection of water bottles has since quickly gained traction on TikTok for its sleek designs and fun, ever-changing color combinations. Owala bottles are also sold on Amazon and at Target in various styles, sizes, and color combos (including past limited-edition Color Drops). And since learning that my Neo Sage 24-ounce FreeSip bottle would become the new It bottle and quickly sell out on both Amazon and Target, I've been appreciating it even more.
So, where does the bestselling FreeSip come out in the Owala vs. Stanley debate? I've (genuinely) been drinking from my Owala bottle every single day since January 1 to find out, and I'm here to share if it's finally converted me into a reusable water bottle drinker, if it helped increase my daily water intake, and if it's actually practical. Read on for my thoughts!
The FreeSip is one of Owala's bestsellers, with over 14.5k reviews and a 4.5-star rating on its website. It was also named one of Time's best inventions of 2023, and now I understand why. Currently available in four sizes, between 19 and 40 ounces, and 14 colorways, there's an option for everyone.
This water bottle design has a "free sip" spout that allows you to hold it upright and sip through the built-in straw or tilt it back to sip through the wider mouth opening. You're free to choose! It also solves the exposed (and germy) spout/straw situation that many reusable water bottles have with a lid that flips down and securely closes with a handle that doubles as a lock.
My preferred method of drinking from my Owala is by sipping through the straw (because I usually have a pair of glasses atop my head and try avoiding tilting my head back and having them fall off). The spout is therefore really practical for me. I'm also a fan of the genius handle lock that's easy to carry, keeps germs at bay when I'm not drinking from it, and has proven to be completely leakproof. It's also proven to be dent-proof in my experience after my incredibly clumsy self has dropped it several times.
By far my favorite water bottle ever, I love the two-way sip design. Everything is perfectly engineered…and [it] literally never dents.
To be clear, I wouldn't have asked to write up a review on my Owala water bottle if it didn't change my life...because it has. I've been trying to increase the amount of water I drink, and this bottle has actually motivated me to do so. I enjoy having the adorable bottle by my side at all times (from my nightstand in the morning to my office desk in the afternoon to the gym floor at night). It's also easy to track my daily 100-ounce goal with it, by drinking at least four full bottles throughout the day. And I'm here to report that, yes, I've reached my goal every day that I've used the FreeSip.
As I said, this water bottle was a Christmas present, but I now know that it costs $28 and can confirm that 1) it's worth its price point and 2) I'd 100% purchase another one with my own money. I'd actually likely purchase the newer FreeSip Twist to build my own little Owala collection. Or maybe I'll buy the limited-edition FreeSip Soul Sisters bundle that drops February 13 as a Valentine's Day gift to myself. Either way, I know I won't be disappointed by whichever colorful sidekick I choose next.
