The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse Is Here & It’s Time To Get Our Hands Dirty

The lunar eclipse occurs on March 25 at 3 a.m. Eastern Time. Being that it is a penumbral eclipse, the outer part of the earth’s shadow covers the sun’s disc, but not all of it. It isn’t a full eclipse but rather a partial one. It’s also a micromoon, meaning that the moon is in apogee and far away from the Earth. The moon will appear smaller than usual, so don’t get discouraged by its lack of visibility and brightness. We will still feel its power.
Pluto in Aquarius, and the asteroid Pallas, which is in Sagittarius, both aspect the eclipse. This means that we are going to be urged to evolve in situations and relationships, but we will only want to do so for the ones we hold near and dear to our hearts. Anyone else will be left by the wayside. For now, remember that eclipses are moments in time, and even though it may feel that things or people are lost forever, they aren’t necessarily. We can always come back to a situation or partnership and try to make it better as the months go by.
This eclipse occurs during the worm moon. The worm moon is the lunation that occurs close to the vernal equinox and marks the beginning of a new season and the coming of the warmer months when the snow on the ground begins to melt, and worms are seen in the soil. It’s a time of rejuvenation, restoration, and rebirth. The lunar nodes, also known as the Nodes of Destiny, change every year and a half, indicating the areas of our lives that need attention. With the south node and lunar eclipse both in Libra, it’s time to let go of certain things, like unhealthy relationships or partnerships. The north node, currently in Aries, represents what we want to achieve, while the south node in Libra signifies what we need to release to move forward. The lunar eclipse in Libra is happening on the transiting south node of destiny. This means we want to break unhealthy patterns and create balance in our lives. However, we’re also trying to let go of things that aren’t making us happy and move towards a better foundation and understanding of matters.
Mercury is in a pre-retrograde shadow. This began on March 18 and means that we might have a lot of uncovering to with regard to past situations. Truths will be revealed, which may rock our world, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not for good. These truths could be about others, or about ourselves. Keep in mind that we need to see light and reality to assess how we want to live our best lives going forward.
There will be a stellium of planets in Pisces on the day of the eclipse, with Venus, Mars, and Saturn, and Neptune all in the mutable water sign. So it may be challenging to make necessary changes and the Pisces fog may prevent us from seeing clearly and understanding matters. We may also feel extremely sensitive and unsure of how to move forward. It’s worth noting that Pisces is an intuitive sign, and we may experience anxiety due to heightened emotions that we can’t logically explain as the cluster of planets share a minor frustration with the eclipse in logical Libra.
The eclipse will bring an extreme intensity of these energies to the forefront of our hearts, making us want to fix problems immediately. But we have to do the work that is needed. To have the relationships and friendships we desire, we must roll our sleeves up and get dirty. Life is messy, and acknowledging these sentiments and working towards remedying them with an open heart and mind is vital because then you can be a self-realized person and know what you want. It also takes two to tango. Our partners should be willing to transform and grow. Both parties must be willing, able, and present.
The lunar eclipse is allowing us to see how we partner and who we partner with. We will be taking accountability and responsibility for our actions related to the group dynamic or our interpersonal relationships. The key is to find balance and harmony within these relationships to be happy and to have peace of mind.