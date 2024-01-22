At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
If I were reviewing ClassPass five years ago (which, I actually did here), you would probably hear me talk a lot about how it was the easiest ticket to all of NYC's coolest yoga, spin, and Pilates studios. And the thing is, it still is — but also so much more. See, even if you’re not a works-out-five-times-a-week gal (I'm not), ClassPass has seriously bulked up its non-fitness offerings, and dear reader, these are not to be slept on. (Especially when ClassPass is offering a free trial for new signups where you can get a month of credits for free. Free!)
A brief recap for anyone not familiar with the platform: ClassPass launched in 2013, offering users a subscription plan for 10 classes a month for $99 — a bargain, considering that many boutique fitness classes charged $30 a pop per session. In 2018, the brand added beauty and wellness offerings to the menu, meaning that users could put their monthly credit plan towards everything from acupuncture to guided meditation classes to pedicures. And while the platform isn't without its (justified) criticisms, it does offer independent studios an impressive level of exposure and, for subscribers, the joy of discovering local treatments.
Recently, I found myself searching the app for a deep tissue massage near my neighborhood in Miami. I'd banked extra credits from taking it easy over the holidays, so I booked a 60-minute session that cost me 48 credits. My current plan gets me 43 credits a month at $89, or $2.07 a credit. So using (girl) math, that means my massage was $99.36. (If you use up your allotment of credits, ClassPass allows you to buy add-on packs to make up the difference.) Without the app, I probably wouldn't have found Ivan's practice, and also would've ended up spending way more monies at a spa. (BTW, don't forget to tip, as ClassPass does not cover gratuity.)
In addition to life-changing massages, I've also booked countless manicures on ClassPass — which has come in especially handy (heh) when I'm traveling and need to book a last-minute service near me after breaking a nail in transit. You can even "book" a snack or smoothie at local shops with your credits — a search near me revealed a bevy of smoothie and sandwich joins, with options to order menu items for pickup at various timeslots. Here's the thing: My ClassPass membership is a luxury, not a need by any means. However, I'd be lying if I didn't say it was a meaningful way for me to literally invest in making wellness a priority — and most importantly, what it looks like for me. Some days, that might be a hot yoga class. Others? A self-care Sunday with a gel mani and a B.L.T. And I love that for me (and you).