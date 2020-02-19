6 Chefs Share What They’re Most Excited About In 2020

The year is in full swing, and there is already a lot going on in the food industry today. From new restaurant openings and innovative menus to interesting meat alternatives and sustainable initiatives, it appears to be off to a strong start. It's an exciting time not only for new and up-and-coming chefs but also for chefs who have been in the industry long enough to see some major changes.
Throughout the year, there are tons of events that celebrate all the things going on in the culinary space. Conferences, festivals, parties, all bringing people together through a passion for food. We rounded up some of the chefs who are participating in this weekend's South Beach Wine & Food Festival to share what they're most excited about right now.
South Beach Wine & Food Festival paid for hotel stay/airfare as part of a press trip the writer of this story attended. However, SOBEWFF did not approve or review this story.