As if our fluffy friends weren't already major attention magnets (try making it through a single walk without being stopped when you've got a mutt with a puppy cut in tow), go ahead and put yours in a fun little outfit and watch as friends, family, and perfect strangers delight when fido trots by. There's just something about a dog in a raincoat, a cat in a hat, or any animal in their Sunday best that's just too cute to handle. So if you've been looking to upgrade your pet's wardrobe, we recommend exploring Amazon's cyber chest of animal outfit treasures to inspire their next mood-boosting get-up.
From canine-style sundresses to a Bert and Ernie-type turtleneck fit for your felines, there's a bounty of sartorial choice waiting to be discovered online, at least as far as your beloved animal's wardrobe is concerned. But don't just take our word for it — we sifted through Amazon's best-selling products and plucked out the top reviews of proud pet parents who will accept nothing but the absolute best for their fur babies. These are the kinds of dog and cat owners who don't just use words to gush about their animal-friendly finds, they add photos to back up the praise. So of course, we've included those too.
Oh, and if you thought we forgot about all the bunnies and ferrets out there, think again. We've rounded up all sorts of options so that no matter what your pet situation is, this list has got them covered.
In celebration of our animal better halves, Refinery29 is hosting a week's worth of pet-dedicated content — featuring everything from dog-approved chew toys to top-rated travel carriers and other totally drool-worthy finds.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.