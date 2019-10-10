15 Balms That Will Make Chapped-Lips Season Bearable

It's a frigid winter day and you're covered in more layers than you ever thought possible, trudging to work in three inches of melted snow. This is it, you think. I will never be more uncomfortable than this. But then, you press your lips together and find them painfully dry and sandpaper-y, and realize you spoke too soon.
Realistically, we have zero control over the temperature, or the air quality — unless, of course, we pick up and move somewhere tropical. But a really great lip balm is the one solution to flaky lips that doesn't entail relocating to the Bahamas. They're an essential part of any routine year-round, but not all are made alike, and it's best to bring out the big guns this time of year.
Sure, you could head to the drugstore and grab the closest formula to the checkout line, but there are so many lip balms on the market, why not consider all your options instead? We rounded up 15 of the best lip balms money can buy, at every price point. From the cutest novelty packaging to the OG picks, and even a couple of tinted choices, you'll be sure to find something that suits you, ahead.
