7 Best Coffee Tables For All Kinds Of Living Spaces

We grub at dining room tables and sleep next to bedside tables, but the coffee table has evolved way past its original purpose of simply holding beverages. Now, the best coffee tables can replace kitchen islands in small space apartments, stash away blankets beneath sneaky lids, and even be the showstopping centerpieces of entire living rooms.
Although tables technically only fit into the “coffee” range when they sit lower than your couch, their heights and widths stretch far and wide. With so many options, only one question remains — which coffee table is the perfect match for your home? We'll leave it up to you to decide the size, budget, and style you're looking for, but we've done the rest. Read on and discover options with storage, appealing designs, quality materials, and all kinds of living room elevating abilities, ahead. (No coffee required!)
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.