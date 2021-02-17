Riddle us this: While beauty brands offer a Library of Alexandria's-worth of foundation shades, why aren't there just as many options when a 'fit calls for a skin-tone-matching slip dress or camisole? Enter: Banana Republic's expanded collection of nude wardrobe essentials from its True Hues line.
The range features clothing and undergarments in 11 colors, with flattering silhouettes (we're eyeing the bodysuits in particular), sustainable fabrics, and new sizing. Also of note? The accompanying campaign, which stars women making a difference in their communities, such as model and LGBTQ+ advocate Teddy Quinlivan and Drew Dixon, #MeToo silence-breaker, record producer, and writer. Ahead, see select pieces from the drop before finding your perfect match in-store and online.