Meanwhile, Justine*, 26, who also doesn’t want us to use her real name, has been in her current job for over six years — and she’s been “bored” since year two. “I’ve felt deflated and wanted a change since the second year in the job, but there are good aspects which is why I’ve stayed,” she says. “Though as a teacher my income is bad, it’s steady and reliable, and my partner and I want to buy a house so it’s not a good time to change. We need a regular supply of income coming in, and if I were to change my career, I think I’d want to become a freelance writer.” The routine and expectations make Justine’s job comfortable, as do the people she works with. She also enjoys the perks of long summer holidays as a teacher, and knows a career change would involve saying goodbye to that benefit. All of this means it’s easier to settle into what she knows than to take a risk and commit to something new. “Luckily, my employer has a high retention rate, but it’s starting to get dull, repetitive and I’ve noticed that I am becoming more irritated at work with the same old routine,” she adds. How much longer this will continue, she isn’t sure.