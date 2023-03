As a Black Oaxacan, I Have No Choice But to Betray Mexican Nationalism

It’s 10:12 p.m. on August 4, 2021 and two government officials raid our bus. I am sitting next to my grandmother. We do not look alike. I wear thick long locs, a hoodie, gold hoop earrings, and sneakers in their last month of life. I am asked to stand up. I am asked where I am from . I say de aquí. I am asked to provide proof that I am telling the truth. I reach for my backpack and take out my Mexican passport. The government official doesn’t believe I am the same person as the one on my passport. I am interrogated about where I am from again and I say that my pueblo is just an hour inland from where we are. Officials ask what my destination is, and I say la Ciudad de México. The officials never ask my grandmother for papers.