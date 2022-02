If your hair care routine has been missing a nice ol' scrub and mask, Ceremonia 's got you covered. The Latinx-owned sustainable haircare brand with nature-inspired formulas works (!) to treat all types of hair — curly, wavy, and color-treated included — and features key ingredients from all over Latin America. Ceremonia just launched its first products of 2022: Papaya Scalp Scrub and the deep-conditioning Mascarilla de Babassu — and together, these harmonious products make up The Sunday Reset Duo . Between all the skin routines and body-care that we have to stay on top of, those of us with lower-maintenance tresses tend to forget all about our lovely locks during all-important beauty sessions. But Ceremonia isn’t letting us skip the scalp-care step — the brand is on a mission to " wow their audience " and "shift the hair care market by making toxin-free products more accessible.”