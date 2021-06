Britney Spears Is “Sick Of Being Taken Advantage Of,” New Court Documents Reveal

The public had already known that the pop star was at odds with Jamie when in a November 2020 hearing , Ingham told the judge that Britney "is afraid of her father," and “will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.” However, more details from the court documents reveal just how tight a grip he has had on her every move. As far as her personal life, according to the investigator’s report, Britney said her father was “obsessed” with her and wanted to control everything about her, from the color of her kitchen cabinets to her ability to make friends. He controlled her finances, and even though she earned millions from her successful 2013 Las Vegas residency, she said she was limited to a $2,000 weekly allowance.