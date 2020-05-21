Rihanna Taps Megan Thee Stallion To Be Savage X Fenty’s Brand Ambassador

Say what you want about summer 2020, but, from where we’re sitting (behind our computer screens scrolling through Megan Thee Stallion’s new campaign with Savage x Fenty), it’s shaping up to be a hot one.
Today, Rihanna's lingerie brand named Megan Thee Stallion as the lingerie brand’s summer ambassador. The “Savage” and "Hot Girl Summer" singer will be featured in all of Savage x Fenty’s upcoming campaign imagery and social media content. Naturally, the summer campaign’s been named #SAVAGExTHEESTALLION.
This news comes just a month after Megan rolled out a TikTok video titled #SavageChallenge. In the video, which has since been viewed by over 10 million people and gone viral, the singer can be seen decked out in all-black Savage x Fenty lingerie, dancing to her hit song.
“Meg is the energy we were looking for,” says Rihanna in a press release. “She is a risk taker with an attitude, character, and personality.” On wearing Savage x Fenty, Megan says, “I feel sexy, comfortable, and confident. We want all the hotties around the world to feel good about themselves exactly as they are.”
In the first of what’s promised to be many campaigns of the summer, Megan can be seen sporting a sunshine yellow longline lace bra paired with an itty bitty matching thong. Of course, her iconic belly-button ring is in full view, begging the question, Is this the summer that belly button rings make their controversial comeback? Another shot, which shows Megan on all fours on top of a leather chair, features the same black T-shirt bra-and-booty short combo from the original #SavageChallenge video.
According to the release, we can expect “even bigger things to come through the rest of the year,” which, for me at least, is enough to look forward to this summer again.
Ahead, shop both of Megan Thee Stallion’s featured ‘fits, all of which are available in sizes 32A – 42H and XS – 3X on www.SavageX.com, Amazon.com, ASOS.com, and Zalando.com.
