Thank you Bernie - for doing your best to fight for all of us, from the beginning, for your entire life.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 8, 2020
Thank you for fighting hard, lonely fights in true devotion to a people’s movement in the United States.
Thank you for your leadership, mentorship, and example. We love you. https://t.co/CqErUDlsvX pic.twitter.com/33x7hm5ErH
Thank you @BernieSanders, for fighting so relentlessly for America’s working families during this campaign. Your fight for progressive ideas moved the conversation and charted a path for candidates and activists that will change the course of our country and party.— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 8, 2020
Today, our movement faces a setback.— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 8, 2020
But every single setback is an opportunity to push for progress.
.@BernieSanders &Jane are good friends of ours. Bernie &I came into the Senate together &in the words of Paul Wellstone, he‘s always fought tirelessly to improve peoples' lives. His decision to end his campaign is a decision to unite our party &shows he is a true public servant.— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 8, 2020
Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020