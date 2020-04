Kylie Cosmetics — along with its new parent company, Coty Inc. — is the latest beauty giant to rise to the occasion. In a statement, the brand announced that Kylie and Kris Jenner are partnering with Coty Inc. to produce hand sanitizers for hospitals in Southern California. “The hand sanitizers will be donated to the emergency and healthcare workers caring for patients on the front lines of the current COVID-19 public health crisis,” a representative said. Additionally, each bottle will contain a special thank you for medical workers. “The custom hand sanitizer includes a special message for recipients: 'Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities.'”