Straight From The Runway To Your Closet — These NYFW Trends Are Ready To Shop

Now that we’ve had some time to bask in the collections shown during NYFW, we can get a head start on our favorite trends from the week. It was clear that oversized belts, knee-high go-go boots, and unique takes on Western dressing were going to leave us with the strongest withdrawals (thanks, Michael Kors!). We fell hard for head-to-toe colors, like sky blue sets, chartreuse suits, and most unexpectedly, full-on chocolate-brown outfits from Bevza, PriscaVERA, and Tom Ford.
The most significant trend of the entire week, though, was entirely invisible. Brands stressed the importance of sustainability, both with big commitments and small gestures, which included slowing down the trend cycle. That meant many of last season's biggest trends continued to be popular, as designers incorporated them into their fall '20 collections in ways that felt fresh and original. For example, the leather looks first introduced at last season’s Tibi show were given a second life for colder weather at Coach, Rag & Bone, and Gabriela Hearst. Corsets and other wearable lingerie also made a second appearance during the fall ‘20 season at Eckhaus Latta, Brock Collection, and Sandy Liang.
In other words, rather than feeling pressured to retire what you bought last September, we’re proud to report that your past purchases won’t be going stale anytime soon.
Because of this welcome change to the fashion landscape, many of the most talked-about trends of the week are already available to shop both new and secondhand, making it more convenient than ever before to take NYFW off your mood board and into your wardrobe. Click through our guide of the fall ‘20 runway pieces that are available to shop right now.
