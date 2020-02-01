Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Might Be Heading To L.A. For The Summer

Looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed for Hollywood — maybe. The couple are reportedly looking into spending the summer in Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles.
When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping back from their royal duties, they noted that they would be splitting their time between the U.K. and North America. They have since begun looking for homes in the Los Angeles area where Meghan can “do meetings” as well as “host friends and entertain,” a source told E! News.
Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, currently resides in Los Angeles, while the couple are currently staying in Canada during their transition period from royal life. Not only would a temporary summer move to Los Angeles be baby Archie’s first extended stay in America, it would also make it easier for Meghan to carry out her rumored return to Hollywood.
No, Meghan is not reprising her Suits role in a spin-off (yet) or appearing as herself in a season of The Crown (which is, boo, ending after season 5 and well before this royal drama begins), but she has reportedly signed a deal with Disney to do voice-over work.
"You know she does voice-overs," Harry told Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, during the U.K. premiere of The Lion King last year, seemingly setting the deal in motion. While there hasn’t been an official “I’m doing this” announcement from Meghan yet, stay tuned folks.
Hollywood moves or not though, hopefully Meghan and Harry get some much-needed relaxation time in the city of angels. And that baby Archie gets his first taste of In-N-Out, which I hear is an L.A. rite of passage.
