An essential stop on our holiday shopping journey? H&M . H&M’s Black Friday sale always delivers deals that seem way too good to be true — so good, in fact, you’ll have a hard time not shopping for yourself, too. Here’s what you need to know to navigate H&M’s major sales like a pro. First, the Pre-Black Friday sale will start on November 21 and last through the 27th, with deals in store and online. Then the big Black Friday sale is on November 28 and 29, with H&M offering 30% off everything in store and online; early access online begins on the 28th. Then from November 30 through December 1, shoppers can enjoy weekend deals. And finally, on December 2, for Cyber Monday, you can get 30% off everything online. Whew!