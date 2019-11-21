It’s no secret that Black Friday has pretty much taken over the entire month of November. Sales are starting earlier than ever, and the deals and discounts are getting tougher to keep track of. Sometimes cutting through the noise is the most challenging part of shopping during the holiday season — but we’re here to sort through all the madness so you don’t have to.
An essential stop on our holiday shopping journey? H&M. H&M’s Black Friday sale always delivers deals that seem way too good to be true — so good, in fact, you’ll have a hard time not shopping for yourself, too. Here’s what you need to know to navigate H&M’s major sales like a pro. First, the Pre-Black Friday sale will start on November 21 and last through the 27th, with deals in store and online. Then the big Black Friday sale is on November 28 and 29, with H&M offering 30% off everything in store and online; early access online begins on the 28th. Then from November 30 through December 1, shoppers can enjoy weekend deals. And finally, on December 2, for Cyber Monday, you can get 30% off everything online. Whew!
To give you a head start on all the amazing deals ahead, we’ve rounded up a curated selection of items that are sure to sell out at H&M's main Black Friday sale. Together, they create the ultimate holiday lookbook that will serve you well all season long.