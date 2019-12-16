The Best Under-$10 Gifts At Sephora Right Now

Gift giving on a budget — whether by design for an office party or simply what your bank account allows this year — can be tough. On one hand, you want the gift to feel substantial and special. But on the other, you probably still have approximately 247 more things to complete before the end of the year — and finding that perfect $10 gift is not at the top of your to-do list.
Luckily, Sephora's selection of miniatures is full of hidden gems. There are lots of items that are $10 and under, many of which are packaged in festive ornaments or wrapping, which makes the whole equation that much easier. Click ahead for our favorites.
