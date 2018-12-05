While the Radical Beauty Project hopes to raise awareness of some of the community’s most pressing issues, Daniel is determined to celebrate its people and their incomparable spirit. "Society really needs them, especially right now when the world is like this," says Daniel. "People with Down’s syndrome add grace. They are incredibly emotionally intelligent and we absolutely need them." By filling a gap in the beauty industry – and questioning why that gap exists in the first place – the Radical Beauty Project advocates inclusion in its broadest sense. Sarah reminds us why this should not be a difficult ask: "We’re all different, but if people are friendly, honest and straightforward, that makes it better for everybody. We have different strengths and weaknesses. We take longer to learn stuff, but we can really master our 'thing'. I keep meeting unforgettable people with Down’s syndrome and unforgettable is good, I think."