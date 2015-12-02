The first city that comes to mind when thinking of top shopping destinations is London, right? Well, it might surprise you to learn that Liverpool has some of the most unique offerings in the form of independent boutiques, warehouse-style vintage emporiums and niche stores over 40 years old. When it comes to finding that perfect item that none of your friends could even dream of having, look no further; Liverpool is home to some of the best alternative shopping experiences in the country. Scouse gifts, vintage masterpieces, contemporary design and books older than your nan is easily accessible by train so there’s no excuse. And to top it all off, the places listed ahead also boast inspiring interiors and a whole load of history, heritage and hard-core Liverpudlian culture. *Insert flexed bicep emoji right here.*
