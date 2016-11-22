How Holiday Stress Affects Your Skin

But do we actually know what cortisol is? "Cortisol is a stress hormone with many functions," says Sanam Hafeez, MD. "It is critical for the regulation of our metabolism, and the body's use of proteins, carbohydrates, and fats, as well as regulation of blood pressure and cardiovascular function." This hormone is produced by the adrenal glands in response to signals from the pituitary gland and the hypothalamus, which is a region of the brain. So our bodies are constantly creating cortisol, but it spikes following a stressful event. However, it's different from adrenaline in that it remains elevated over a longer period of time after said event, while adrenaline, which you can feel, returns to normal levels.