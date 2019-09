How Holiday Stress Affects Your Skin

So what's the answer? While Dr. Wexler is a proponent of topical treatments, especially salicylic acid, mixed with prescription medication for acne. But she's adamant that unless something is done to reduce stress, little can be done for the skin and hair. "There are only so many things that can be done without eliminating the cause," she says. "When people are stressed, they may be less inclined to take good care of themselves, so their skin-care routines can slip and they may not take their medication." So the best course of action is to figure out ways to bliss out. Practice self-care, try a workout, or give yourself a little loving if need be. Do that, and good skin will follow.