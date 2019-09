I Made My Own Makeup For 5 Days — & This Is How It Looked

The biggest challenge, though, might have been making my own eyeliner. Typically, I err on the side of caution when it comes to eyeliner and opt for basic black or brown shades. Recently, however, I've been inspired by the graphic, colourful eyeliner looks floating around the internet (and on the likes of a certain Mi-Anne Chan ), so I decided to mix my own blue liner and swap out my typical black cat-eye. And you know what? It might just become my new go-to.