Story from Makeup

What One Woman Learned When She Stopped Relying On Looks To Be Happy

Allie Briggs
For most of us, happiness and confidence go hand in hand. When we're feelin' our outfit or nail that perfect eyeliner flick, it's hard not to smile a little bigger. On the other hand, on days when we're not feeling quite so pulled together, our moods can seriously suffer. Being no stranger to these highs and lows, body-positive ambassador and member of European Wax Center’s Strut Society Chinae Alexander came to learn how to find confidence and contentedness beyond her appearance — whether she's, say, wearing a full face of makeup or none at all. Watch her journey to making peace finding beauty in the things she once labeled insecurities.
European Wax Center's Strut Society is a diverse group of inspiring and confident influencers who share a passion for helping women feel gorgeous, empowered, and — most importantly — unapologetically confident in their own skin.
Advertisement

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series